John M. Spagnoli Announces New Book - 'Shadowed Soul'

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Shadowed Soul by John M. Spagnoli is a fiction novel about bi-polar Thomas Milton, as he struggles to rebuild his life with the aid of his blind wife’s seeing-eye dog, Bailey.



The compelling drama follows Thomas and his wife, Beth, as they embrace and endure the birth of their firstborn through the holiday season in New York City. Fears and anxieties that plague Thomas are personified in the form of the Shadowed Soul a demonic specter who stalks the protagonist’s every move. As his manic-depression escalates, his expectation for more problems is answered in abundance.



His life goes from great to bad to worse. With the unconditional love of watchful Bailey, Thomas grapples with seemingly insurmountable challenges as he chooses to rebuild his shattered life.



Much of the journey through manic-depression is autobiographical, with the exception of the main character’s online pornography addiction and the demise of certain relatives.



Set in the present, Spagnoli’s intention is to depict clinical depression in a way that provides a clear road map to leading a full life.



AUTHOR QUOTE: “With a suicide attempt behind me, my dog was my only friend. I was separated from my beloved wife for the umpteenth time, clinically depressed, unemployed, paranoid, self-destructive and in need of a shave. 20/20 hind-sight, I was growing. Some people pay big bucks for hard times that challenge them enough to make them grow.



Look at the popularity of extreme sports and sub-zero camping! I got my challenges for free, since childhood. The upshot of these challenges left my life a wreck, but resulted in this work of fiction, Shadowed Soul and a whole new chapter in my life that has turned out to be very fulfilling.”



About John M. Spagnoli

John M. Spagnoli is the author of Shadowed Soul and How to Grow Worsleya Seeds. Avid gardener, poet, husband and father, he hales from Metropolitan New York and is currently working on a Masters from Mercy College and holds a B.A. in Anthropology from State University of New York, New Paltz.



As a successful, self-managing, bi-polar gentleman the author found solutions that have enabled him to form strategies toward leading a joyful life which he has chosen to share in Shadowed Soul. Dedicated to raising awareness about depression, Shadowed Soul is the first in a fictionalized series that includes researched cases of manic-depressives who beat it, as well as some of the author’s personal experiences.



CREDITS: Author John M. Spagnoli, with Stephen McCallum, edited by G.G. Garth, cover art by wordpressmerlin.com, Copyright 2013, All Rights Reserved by John M. Spagnoli



CONTACT:

Shadowedsoul11@gmail.com

theshadowedsoul.com

Facebook.com/John.spagnoli.54

Facebook.com/theshadowedsoul/