John Mazock VP of Manufacturing for Seegrid Helps Develop Leading Robotic Industrial Trucks

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- John Mazock has held the position as vice president of manufacturing at Seegrid for two and a half years. According to Chief Administrative Officer, David Heilman, “Mazock joining the Seegrid team was a strategic move. With his vast experience in lean manufacturing, Six Sigma program management, and quality systems, he has strengthened our manufacturing process and developed industry leading quality and manufacturing teams.”



Mazock has over twenty years of experience in manufacturing management. Prior to Seegrid, he was director of operations at L-3 Communications, Brashear Division. He also served as director of manufacturing for Matthew’s International, iDL Division. During his tenure as production manager for Sony, Mazock received the Sony Gold award for his participation in the startup of the first synchronous CRT and television final assembly manufacturing system, and was recognized with the Leads with Action award. Mazock holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from University of Pittsburgh and is a Six Sigma champion.



Mazock commented, “While other sensor technologies in the material handling industry are at their limits of what they can do, Seegrid’s vision technology has limitless potential. As tasks and applications for robotic vehicles evolve and become more challenging, Seegrid has the technical foundation to meet the challenge. From the moment I understood Seegrid’s vision-guided product, I knew that it was something really big…a game changer in the industry. I had experience with AGVs in manufacturing operations and had abandoned them due to their cost and lack of flexibility. The Seegrid system provides the value of an AGV at a fraction of the cost, and without the loss of the flexibility that lean operations require.”



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



