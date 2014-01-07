Pheonix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- John Phanchalad is now contributing on Social Media Today and Business 2 Community. The manager of Digital Agency has just been selected as a contributor of social media sites where he will share insights on social media and SEO.



Online marketing genre is a favorably broad field with social media as a unique marketing technique. Business entrepreneurs enjoy the advantage to utilize a number of social media tools to explore wider regions and reach exclusive number of followers within no time, says Phanchalad.



According to him, “Users have to work harder and refine all the branches related to online marketing where they are willing to invest. Entrepreneurs are also free to create a number of different profiles on various platforms to reach exclusive number of followers.”



His tips and suggestions would prove to be important to build personal brands and promote across a wider spectrum of followers easily. The tech expert is also on going to share a number of important insights on various Social Media and SEO practices.



The Digital Tech Manager also added, “I am going to share my experience and insights about SEO and Social Media. I hope that my views and expertise would help many small entrepreneurs to create their own brands without investing on costly advertising or branding agencies. I am also going to help them in their quest to find expanded area for business using the online platform of social media.”



John Phanchalad follows a philosophy to develop plans before executing online strategies. This helps him to achieve 100 per cent success ensuring optimized market funnel with accuracy, speed and diligence.



Mary Jones, a small entrepreneur says, “I own a very small business to support my family. I do not have the ability to invest in branding or promoting processes. However, John Phanchalad’s contribution of insights and strategies on Business 2 Community and Social Media Today will certainly help me to expand my business and income. I am hoping for the best.”



Insightful contribution from this experienced person would help owners of small and medium business increase their reach and look for better market opportunities for their business.



About John Phanchalad

John Phanchalad has profound experience on web designing, online and digital marketing. He has special experience of over 10 years on marketing automation using software development. For details, visit http://about.me/johnphanchalad