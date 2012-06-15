John S Brana Introduces New Fold-Formed Range at HandMadeCopperJewelry.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Jewelry has been used for adornments and status symbols since the earliest age of mankind, and has never lost its prestige value over the millennia it has been in use. Precious metals are often thought of in regards to jewelry, but in recent times, skillful use of base metals has proved every bit as rare and impressive as pieces of silver and gold, and John S Brana’s collection has illustrated this.



Their jeweler, John S. Brana, has recently released a new collection of fold-formed copper jewelry that has produced many stunning pieces now available for sale through the website.



Fold forming is a collection of techniques developed and pioneered by Charles Lewton-Brain in the late 1980’s that has become widely recognized as a new approach to jewelry-making and metal-working all over the world. During the process of fold forming, sheets of metal are hammered and annealed into three-dimensional shapes without any soldering.



The collection includes copper bracelets and earrings, utilizing the complex techniques to create stunning representations in miniature, with an unparalleled richness of detail. Each piece has its own place on the site, replete with high quality imagery and a full product description, detailing the specific dimensions and features. All earrings come with a protective coating to resist tarnish, sterling silver or gold ear-wires for pierced ears, and gift-wrapped for that added touch of luxury.



Inspired by renaissance art and architecture, blue platinated copper jewelry is also available, giving a sleek, antiqued look and vibrant color to the pieces.



Because the folding process is individual and pieces must be hand-crafted by artisans, it has its own fingerprint and every product is unique.



A spokesperson for Hand Made Copper Jewelry explained, “John S. Brana's collections of handmade copper jewelry include beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces that are renowned for fine craftsmanship and artistic design. Whether classic or contemporary, each piece is unique, meticulously handcrafted, made from top-quality materials, and designed to set the wearer apart from the crowd. The new collection of Fold-Formed jewelry takes his work to the next level, and we’re excited to share it with the public.”



About Hand Made Copper Jewelry

San Francisco based jeweler, John S. Brana, has been featured by numerous consumer and trade publications such as the Manufacturing Jewelers & Suppliers of America Journal and Copper.org for his cutting edge use of non-precious metals such as copper in his collections. For more information please visit: http://www.handmadecopperjewelry.com/