John Sandberg Launches $1 Million Dollar Plus Real Estate Section on Website

The listings are up-to-date and provide accurate information on price, date of listing, location, property size, and amenities/features. The directory includes a variety of properties, including condos, townhomes, penthouses, and single-family homes. Most of these properties are located in and around the Miami Beach area, and including well-known luxury communities such as Bal Harbor, Sunny Isles, South Beach, and more. Additionally, clients can search the list based on the property’s price (from highest or lowest) and its length on the market. Many of the properties are reputable among real estate sources and the wider media, owing to their exclusivity and world-class architecture and design.



This added section is part of a broader effort by John Sandberg to reach out to clients, particularly those comprising the growing luxury real estate market. Other aspects of this customer engagement include his website’s recently-launched blog, which provides the most relevant information for anyone seeking to buy or sell a property in South Florida. It allows users to learn about new listings, obtain a detailed description of featured properties, find up-to-date news about the region’s real estate market, and search for their preferred property.



In a similar vein, sandbergproperties.com has also expanded into social media platforms to interact with both clients and the web at large. All of these platforms are among the most widely-used venues in the internet, such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. John Sandberg managed to attain milestones with each of these platforms within a relatively short period of time.



About John Sandberg

John Sandberg specializes in a wide variety of local real estate markets, including Miami Beach Real Estate and pre-built developments such as Palau Sunset Harbour. He joined the real estate industry after more than 18 years experience in Wall Street finance and another 25 years as a manager of client negotiations for Bear Stearns. His background is cited as a source in of strength for understanding real estate markets and mediating between buyers and sellers. Additionally, he has been recognized as among the top 5% of most productive agents in the region.