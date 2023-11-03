John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at John Wiley & Sons, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: WLY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain John Wiley & Sons, Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Hoboken, NJ based John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and education company worldwide.



On March 9, 2023, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. announced its Q3 2023 financial results, in which it disclosed issues at Hindawi, one of its subsidiaries. The Company's CEO stated "Our third quarter results and revised full year outlook are clearly below our expectations" and "While our core business and markets are strong, we've been challenged this year by unpredictable market headwinds and an unplanned publishing pause at Hindawi." It was further announced that "Research was down 4% as reported, or down 2% at constant currency and excluding acquisitions, primarily due to a pause in the Hindawi special issues publishing program. The program was suspended temporarily due to the presence in certain special issues of compromised articles. As a result, Hindawi revenue declined $9 million vs. prior year, offsetting growth in other open access publishing programs."



On June 15, 2023, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. announced its Q4 2023 financial results. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $2.08 billion for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2022 to $2.01 billion for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2023, and that its Net Income declined from $148.3 million to $17.23 million.



Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: WLY) declined from $49.58 per share on February 03, 2023, to as low as $28.83 per share on October 18, 2023.



