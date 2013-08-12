John Wingate Launches New Website for Maryland Homebuyers

Salisbury, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Over the past few years the real estate market in Maryland has been fluctuating. Things are finally looking up, and now is the perfect time for buyers to purchase a home before prices and interest rates rise. Searching for Salisbury, MD homes for sale used to present some challenges, but a new website is making it incredibly easy for buyers to explore the variety of homes on the market, while also providing valuable information about Salisbury, MD real estate. WingatePremierRealEstate.com is a great new tool that will allow those looking to buy a home to see all of the properties currently on the market for free.



“As a real estate professional in Maryland, I am excited to give home buyers the opportunity to see all of the different properties that are on the market for free”, said John Wingate, owner of WingatePremierRealEstate.com. “Buying a home is a huge decision, and the Internet has become a huge part of the home search process. I am happy to be able to give people a chance to see the variety of properties that are available, as well as comprehensive information regarding the state of the current real estate market in Maryland.”



Visitors to WingatePremierRealEstate.com have access to an abundance of information about the Maryland real estate market, as well as the chance to tailor their home search to properties that meet their unique needs. John Wingate looks forward to helping clients with their buying needs across the state of Maryland. In addition to Salisbury a, buyers can also find extensive information about Ocean City MD real estate, and Ocean City MD homes for sale on the website.



Contact:

John Wingate

Exit Shore Realty

C: (302) 339 - 5185

O: (410) 912 -0310

JohnWingate@WingatePremierRealEstate.com

www.WingatePremierRealEstate.com