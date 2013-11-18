Johnny Delirious Presents Treatment Options for Those Suffering from Liver Disease

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- The liver provides many functions in the human body, ranging from the detoxification of harmful substances taken into the body to the storing of glycogen, a form of sugar, until it is needed. "When the liver fails to function as nature intended, the risk of disease increases, including the risk of hepatitis, jaundice and cirrhosis. With the help of The Delirious Recovery Program, the effects of numerous liver diseases may be reversed," Johnny Delirious exclaims.



Current Hepatitis C treatment options typically include the use of interferon. Unfortunately, these treatments often fail to provide a complete cure and the virus remains in the body, leading to the need for a liver transplant. This disease, according to WebMD.com kills approximately 10,000 people each year as the virus remains in the body with the new liver. "Many are looking into the hepatitis c latest treatment options, including natural, herbal and alternative therapies. "With the help of Healing Blueprints-Hepatitis C, CURED, you can start on the path to being free of hepatitis and the conventional treatments which are often as bad as the disease," Delirious states.



The same holds true for those suffering for Cirrhosis. Cirrhosis attacks the liver cells, leading to damage and a build up of scar tissue. Over time, this scar tissue takes over the healthy liver tissue and the liver begins to malfunction. "Alternative treatments work to promote Cirrhosis Recovery and many choose to make use of The Cirrhosis Recovery Program to promote healing of the liver and proper function," Delirious explains.



Johnny Delirious suffered from a cocaine addiction and was diagnosed with hepatitis in 1992. A biopsy showed his liver was more than 96 percent scar tissue. "Rather than following the recommended cocaine recovery program, a drug I had been free from since 1991, I researched various treatment options and discovered my liver could be healed without the need for medications or a transplant. I am now sharing what I learned with others so they can have the great success I did. I am now hepatitis free and my liver is, according to a leading hepatologist, that of a twenty year old. You can have similar results by following the programs I offer. You have nothing to lose and your health to regain," Delirious declares.



About Johnny Delirious

Johnny Delirious founded his website after being diagnosed with a life threatening case of hepatitis, one that left him with over 96 percent scar tissue. He was given less than eight months to live and chose to develop his own treatment plan, one that left him hepatitis free with no trace of the antibodies. Now he shares the treatment he used with others along with other information to allow clients to live life to the fullest, even those previously suffering from cirrhosis, depression and addiction.