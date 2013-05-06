Johnny Utah's Announces Hot Summer Mess Party Every Wednesday Night

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- With the cold weather out of sight, people only have to wait a few more months until summer. Well, now people of New York City don’t have to wait at all because Johnny Utah’s announces its new Hot Summer Mess parties every Wednesday night. Celebrate the biggest country dance party and happy hour in NYC with live music, cheap drink specials and endless rides on the bar’s famous mechanical bull. Guests who bring their own red solo cups will be able to have it filled with frozen margarita or beer for the low price of $5.



The bar will also be offering $5 bourbon shots and cocktails that will keep the party going into the next morning. The only thing that will make a night of drinking and dancing more exciting is delicious food. Johnny Utah’s will have that covered by serving “all-you-can-eat” BBQ for everyone in the venue. With this event, guests can make sure their summer is full of beers, BBQ and dancing.



The bar will also be holding Bull Riding classes for $5. From 6 to 7pm guests who are brave enough can become a master bull rider and show off their skills to friends later on in the night. With so much excitement, Wednesdays are bound to become the biggest drinking nights of the week this summer. People interested in attending can make reservations by phone or email. People can now reach out to Johnny Utah’s through the use of social media. They can give feedback on Facebook and check back daily for new events and specials that are coming up.



About Johnny Utah's

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is known as the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. With the mechanical bull, the famous country bar establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience in the city. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. Located just steps away from Rockefeller Center, Johnny Utah’s provides an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s multipurpose space, theatrical environment, and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event in New York City. At Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon, guests must be 18 years of age to ride the bull.



