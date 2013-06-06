Johnny Utah's Announces New Drink Specials Every Thursday Night This Summer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Johnny Utah’s, a popular country western bar in NYC, announces new drink specials every Thursday night this summer. Presenting Throwback Thursday, Johnny Utah’s is taking one of the most popular partying days of the week to a whole new level by having the house DJ play the top music from the past thirty years. While listening to the top hits, guests will be enjoying cheap drink specials and bull riding throughout the night.



Getting into the social media spirit, Johnny Utah’s will be offering throwback drink specials to those who like the company Facebook page and share their baby picture to all of Johnny Utah’s friends. Guests who decide to partake in the Throwback Challenge will be treated to $4 Coors Light bottles & drafts, $3 Coors Banquet cans, and $20 100 ounce beer towers. Help make Johnny Utah’s the country western destination of New York City by stopping by the bar for these new summertime drink specials.



Social media has become an intricate part in today’s society. Because of this, Johnny Utah’s is asking all of its fans to add the company on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to receive special deals. By adding the company on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, people will be the first in line to receive the latest news on upcoming specials and events. If people ever wondered what it would be like to receive VIP treatment, now is their chance to find out. Through the use of social media, previous guests of the bar can leave reviews and feedback on how to make the country western bar more exciting in the future.



About Johnny Utah's

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is known as the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. With the mechanical bull, the famous country bar establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience in the city. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. Located just steps away from Rockefeller Center, Johnny Utah’s provides an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s multipurpose space, theatrical environment, and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event in New York City. At Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon, guests must be 18 years of age to ride the bull.



For further information on how the famous New York bull-riding bar in New York can host a private party or event, please visit http://www.johnnyutahs.com/.