Johnny Utah's Bull-Riding Bar in New York Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties for 2013

Johnny Utah's, the famous party bar in NYC, is now taking reservations for private parties for the New Year. The New York bull-riding bar brought guests many memorable moments in 2012 and now it is looking to make 2013 even more spectacular. For every private party booked in 2013, Johnny Utah's will be offering multiple party packages. One of the many party packages being offered to private parties in 2013, is the open bar package. The open bar package is ideal because guests are offered an unlimited supply of the best craft beers and domestic bottles in New York City. To top off a fun-filled night, guests of private parties at Johnny Utah's will have access to the bar's mechanical bull. What better form of live entertainment is there, than to watch friends riding the world-famous mechanical bull?



Another reason why people book their parties at Johnny Utah’s is because of their private party room in NYC. The private party room offers ample space, being able to hold over 100 people. Whether a person wants to book a bachelorette, birthday, or corporate party at Johnny Utah’s, he/she will have plenty of room. If a group cannot choose between the many food and drink items on Johnny Utah’s menu, the bar will provide customized food and beverage packages that will meet the specific needs of each group. With all of these special offers, Johnny Utah’s will surely be booked up until 2014. Be sure to reserve their spacious room for a private party in NYC.



About Johnny Utah’s

Johnny Utah’s is known as being the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. The establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience in the city. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. Located just steps away from Rockefeller Center, Johnny Utah’s boasts an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s versatile space, theatrical environment and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event including a private party in NYC. At Johnny Utah's, guests must be 18 years of age to ride the bull. Anyone under 21 must be out of the restaurant by 10PM every day. People who choose to ride the bull must dress according to the “trendy/business casual” dress policy the restaurant has.



For further information on how the famous New York bull-riding bar in New York can host a private party or event, please visit http://www.johnnyutahs.com/.