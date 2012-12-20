Johnny Utah's Country Bar in NYC Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Johnny Utah’s, the famous country bar in NYC, announces their annual New Year’s Eve party on Monday, December 31st. Guests will have a chance to embrace their inner cowboy or cowgirl this New Year’s Eve, at New York City’s tribute to the Wild Wild West, at Rockefeller Center’s Johnny Utah’s. Guests who purchase a General Admission ticket to the event will receive a 5 hour Open Bar, which will be available from 9 pm until 2 am. They will also be ringing in the New Year with a Champagne toast, as the ball drops and the clock strikes zero. Celebrate the final moments of 2012 and the first moments of 2013 at Johnny Utah’s. The bar will be open from 8 pm until 4 am. For further ticket information on the night’s events, contact the event coordinator at 212-265-8824.



Other than hosting the most fun parties of the holiday season, Johnny Utah’s is an ideal venue for guests who want to host a bachelorette party in NYC. The bar offers open bar packages, for a group minimum of 10 people. The bar also has bottle packages available. No matter how big or small the party is the event staff will make accommodations to fit the specific need of each bachelorette party. A recent customer of Johnny Utah’s expressed “It's like a theme park in here! There is plenty of bull riding, Malibu girls giving away prizes and fun music. What a nice change from the usual midtown spots!”-Club Planet Review.



About Johnny Utah’s

Johnny Utah’s is known as being the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. The establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience in the city. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. Located just steps away from Rockefeller Center, Johnny Utah’s boasts an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s versatile space, theatrical environment and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event including a private party in NYC. At Johnny Utah's, guests must be 18 years of age to ride the bull. Anyone under 21 must be out of the restaurant by 10PM every day. People who choose to ride the bull must dress according to the “trendy/business casual” dress policy the restaurant has.



For further information on how to have Johnny Utah’s host a corporate party in NYC, please visit http://www.johnnyutahs.com/.