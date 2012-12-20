Johnny Utah's Country Bar in Philadelphia Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Johnny Utah’s, the famous country bar in Philadelphia, announces their annual New Year’s Eve party. Providing two large bars, a delicious food buffet and an energetic crowd, Johnny Utah’s is sure to be the best place to bring in the New Year. The first moments of 2013 will be memorable because Johnny Utah’s offers guests a chance to watch the live feed of the ball drop displayed on one of their many 42’ HD TVs. Along with being able to watch the ball drop, Johnny Utah’s offers multiple party packages. General admission is $10 per person and includes a complimentary first drink and buffet. The VIP package is $50 per person and includes a 5 hour Open Bar, from 9 pm until 2 am. Guests who purchase the VIP package will be seated in a special private area of the bar and will receive complimentary appetizers and a full buffet. The Premium package is $100 per person and includes all VIP ticket benefits, along with bottle and waitress service. For more ticket information and details on this special event, contact the event coordinator at 215-987-5754, or send an email to Ashley.utahsphilly@gmail.com.



Johnny Utah’s Country Bar is an ideal venue for guests to host a corporate party in Philadelphia during the holiday season. It is the perfect way to end a great year of work and focus on a new year of success for employees. The bar features a private party room, which has ample room for any size party or event. A recent customer had this to say about his experience having Johnny Utah’s host a corporate party: “Just went there and this place is amazing! Great staff and the food was unbelievable. I recommend the chili and mac & cheese balls. Enjoy!”



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, where the music’s always pumping and the drinks are flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only Country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild at the Philadelphia bull-riding bar.



