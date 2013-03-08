Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon Announces Country Fair Fridays

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Trying to forget about the frigid winter months, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is gearing up for the spring by announcing Country Fair Fridays. The restaurant will feature main staples of any Carnival or Fair such as free popcorn, cotton candy, deep fried Oreos and Twinkies. There will also be many carnival games to play with cash and prizes for the winners. For the ladies of NYC, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon will be holding a Miss New York Beauty Pageant where the winner will receive $200. To top off the event, the bar will be serving the best drink specials in NYC. Guests will enjoy $3 beer cans, $4 Soco lime shots and $6 margaritas from 4 pm until 9 pm. For those that stay late, the bar will be serving $4 draft beers and $5 margaritas from 9 pm until 12 am. For more information, call 212-265-8824.



Friday night isn’t the only night of the week that Johnny Utah’s serves drink specials. Every night of the week, from 4 pm until 9 pm, the bar serves a cheap happy hour in NYC. At the bar, guests will enjoy $3 Bud and Bud Light Drafts, $3 beer cans, $4 Soco Lime shots, $6 Margaritas, $7 well mixed drinks and $7 wine. On top of that, the bar serves 2 for 1 drinks every day from 12 pm to 2 pm.



A private happy hour is a great addition to any birthday party in NYC. The staff at Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is dedicated to making a guests experience fun and unforgettable. Because of the mechanical bull, there is no better place to spend a birthday party or happy hour than at Johnny Utah’s. Guests will feel like they are in a real-live rodeo.



About Johnny Utah's

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is known as the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. With the mechanical bull, the famous country bar establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience in the city. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. Located just steps away from Rockefeller Center, Johnny Utah’s provides an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s multipurpose space, theatrical environment, and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event in New York City. At Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon, guests must be 18 years of age to ride the bull.



For further information on how the famous New York bull-riding bar in New York can host a private party or event, please visit http://www.johnnyutahs.com/.