Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon Announces McPatty's Fest 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is gearing up for St. Patty’s Day by announcing their involvement in the annual McPatty’s Fest 2013 on Saturday, March 9th. The last 10 years, McFadden’s has given the city of Brotherly Love some of the craziest moments the city has witnessed and this year with Johnny Utah’s as a partner, it is sure to bring many more crazy moments. More than 4,000 of Philadelphia’s rowdiest people will celebrate St. Patty’s Day the only way they know how: by partying and drinking the night away. Part of the excitement will come from live performances by Split Decisions and Go-Go Gadget. Since Pre-Sale tickets are limited, it would be wise to get them before they sell out. To purchase tickets to the event, contact the event coordinator at Ashley.utahsphilly@gmail.com or call 267-909-9829. Do not miss out on the wildest party of the year.



Other than throwing the greatest St. Patty’s Day parties, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is an ideal venue for hosting a corporate party in Philadelphia. Whether guests need the private party room for a meeting or would like to reserve a private happy hour for a holiday party, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon will provide everything to make it the best party yet. The bar’s private party room in Philadelphia offers ample space for co-workers to mingle the night away.



One of the most popular packages that guests choose for their corporate party is the open bar in Philadelphia. With the open bar, guests will be treated to an unlimited supply of beers, wines and mixed drinks for up to three hours. No matter what drinks a group chooses for their open bar, they will be partying into the next morning. The open bar is an affordable option for larger groups.



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, where the music’s always pumping and the bartenders always have the drinks flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only Country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild at the Philadelphia bull-riding bar.



For more information on having Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon host a birthday, corporate, or private party in Philadelphia, please call 215-987-5760 or visit http://www.johnnyutahsphilly.com/.