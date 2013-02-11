Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon Announces New Drink Specials Every Saturday Night

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, an established party bar in Philadelphia, announces new drink specials every Saturday night. For people who get to the bar early on Saturday nights, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon will be offering a $25 2 hour open bar. Guests can reserve this special open bar anytime between 6 pm and 10 pm. Because Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon appreciates its women customers, the bar will be holding a Ladies Bull-Riding Challenge. The bar will also be serving $4 Jack Daniels drinks throughout the night, to make the bull-riding contest more exciting. To reserve an open bar or to sign up for the bull-riding challenge, contact the event coordinator by emailing Ashley.utahsphilly@gmail.com.



The fun-filled, daily happy hour in Philadelphia is another reason why guests go to Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon. Every night of the week, the bar serves cheap drink specials and half-price appetizers that are ideal for college students or corporate employees who need some relief after a hard day of work. Thursday night is the perfect way to kick off the weekend because the bar serves $1 Bud Light drafts. At the door, guests can purchase $5 mugs and get $3 mixed drink refills.



Guests can also inquire about reserving a private party in Philadelphia. The private party room at Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon offers ample space and can accommodate up to 100 people. The event coordinator will provide customized food and beverage packages that will fit the specific needs of each group. Event staff will on hand throughout the night to bring food and serve drinks.



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, where the music’s always pumping and the bartenders always have the drinks flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only Country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild at the Philadelphia bull-riding bar.



For more information on having Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon host a birthday, corporate, or private party in Philadelphia, please call 215-987-5760 or visit http://www.johnnyutahsphilly.com/.