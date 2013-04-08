New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Getting people ready for the spring season, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon announces new happy hour specials every night of the week. Every Monday through Friday, guests will be treated to such drink specials as $3 Bud & Bud Light drafts, $3 beer cans, $4 Soco Lime shots, $6 Margaritas, $7 Well mixed drinks and $7 Wine. Happy Hour is available from 4 pm to 9 pm. Guests are encouraged to stop in after experiencing a long, hard day of work. The bar also has a mechanical bull where guests can enjoy bull-riding all night long. For more details, please call 212-265-8824.



Other than serving daily drink specials, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is also an ideal venue for a private party in NYC. For bachelorette parties, birthday parties, corporate events and fundraisers, Johnny Utah’s private party room in NYC can accommodate groups of 15 to 400 people. Guests will have their pick at three spacious private party rooms for their special occasion and will be provided with private wait staff and a personal bartender for the night.



The restaurant is also an ideal location for a bachelorette party in NYC. The bride-to-be will be served complimentary drinks and have access to the mechanical bull all night long. Event staff can accommodate large groups by offering customized party menus that include family style dinners, open bar packages and bottle service. The staff is committed to making the bachelorette’s last night of freedom one to remember forever.



About Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is known as the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. With the mechanical bull, the famous country bar establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience in the city. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. Located just steps away from Rockefeller Center, Johnny Utah’s provides an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s multipurpose space, theatrical environment, and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event in New York City. At Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon, guests must be 18 years of age to ride the bull.



For further information on how the famous New York bull-riding bar in New York can host a private party or event, please visit http://www.johnnyutahs.com/.