Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon in NYC Now Reaches out to Customers Through the Use of Social Media

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, an established party bar in NYC, is now reaching out to customers through the use of popular social media platforms. To earn specials, discounts, and VIP treatment at every event at Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, people are encouraged to friend the company on Facebook, follow them on Twitter, and follow them on Instagram. The bar always has special deals going on, so do not miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity. For more details on how to receive specials, contact the event coordinator by calling 212-265-8824.



One special deal for following Johnny Utah’s social media is an open bar in NYC. The open bar is ideal for larger groups who are hosting a party at the country bar. The open bar is an affordable option because it is cheaper for members of a group to pay a set amount up front instead of having to pay per drink.



As an established party bar in NYC, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon offers a spacious private party room that is ideal for hosting corporate and fundraising events. Guests choose the private party room at Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon because it can accommodate up to 100 people. When the party begins to pick up, guests are free to head over to the mechanical bull-riding area for some real action. There is no better way to celebrate a special occasion than by enjoying cheap drinks and by challenging friends to ride the mechanical bull.



About Johnny Utah’s

Johnny Utah’s is known as the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. With the mechanical bull, the famous country bar establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience in the city. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. Located just steps away from Rockefeller Center, Johnny Utah’s provides an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s multipurpose space, theatrical environment, and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event in New York City. At Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon, guests must be 18 years of age to ride the bull.



For further information on how the famous New York bull-riding bar in New York can host a private party or event, please visit http://www.johnnyutahs.com/.