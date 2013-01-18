Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon Is Now Taking Reservations for Bachelorette Parties in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Women of Philadelphia will be able to celebrate their last nights of freedom in style, because Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is now taking reservations for bachelorette parties. For a guest’s bachelorette party in Philadelphia, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon will be offering three main party packages that will surely make it a night to remember. The first package will show that girls truly rock because the bride-to be will receive a free Johnny Utah’s t shirt. The bride and their guests will also be treated to a two-hour top shelf open bar. The second package will show that the bride-to-be is an all-star, because she will be treated to a two-hour well, liquor and domestic draft beer open bar. The third package will make the bride-to-be’s last night out memorable because it will include a half-price well, liquor and domestic draft beer open bar. All bachelorette parties at Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon include VIP treatment at the door, as well as a complimentary bottle of champagne. To book an event, contact the event coordinator at Ashley.utahsphilly@gmail.com.



The country bar in Philadelphia is also home to many other parties including corporate events, bridal showers and birthday parties. One of the main reasons why guests keep coming back to Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is its mechanical bull. The mechanical bull has been the centerpiece of many parties and events, with guests having the chance to ride it throughout the night. A customer expressed this about his birthday party in Philadelphia: “The place has great food, great specialty drinks, great bartenders, cowgirls that dance and sexy cowboys. The mechanical bull is insane and fun to watch. The dancing atmosphere is fun enough to dance on top of the seats and table tops. The bar serves all you can eat popcorn and peanuts.”-Yelp.com



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, where the music’s always pumping and the drinks are flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only Country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild at the Philadelphia bull-riding bar.



For more information on having Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon host a birthday, corporate, or private party in Philadelphia, please call 215-987-5760 or visit http://www.johnnyutahsphilly.com/.