Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties in 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, the popular party bar in Philadelphia, is now taking reservations for private parties in the New Year. 2012 brought many memorable moments to Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon and with the new party packages available, 2013 is going the be even better. Beginning in 2013, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon will be offering customized party packages, to fit the specific needs of each party. This includes food and beverage packages, featuring the bar’s favorite dishes. The customized packages are the perfect addition to any bachelorette, birthday, corporate, or surprise party.



One of the most popular party packages featured at Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is the open bar package. The open bar in Philadelphia is a favorite amongst guests, because after paying the set price at the beginning of the night, guests are treated to an unlimited supply of craft beers, well drinks and domestic bottles. There is no better way for guests to celebrate a private party, than by enjoying an open bar.



Other than offering an open bar, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon offers a daily happy hour in Philadelphia. Thursday nights have become the hottest drinking night of the week; with Johnny Utah’s cheap drink specials. Every Thursday night, Johnny Utah’s serves up $1 domestic drafts, $2 domestic bottles and $3 you-call-it shots, until midnight. College students who bring their ID to Johnny Utah’s will receive a free cover charge and free bull-riding access throughout the night. Enjoying cheap drink specials and riding a mechanical bull is great therapy for spending an entire day’s worth studying in the campus library.



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, where the music’s always pumping and the drinks are flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only Country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild at the Philadelphia bull-riding bar.



For more information on having Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon host a private party in Philadelphia, please visit http://www.johnnyutahsphilly.com/.