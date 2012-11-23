Johnny Utah's in NYC Announces Annual Thanksgiving Eve Bash

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Johnny Utah’s, the famous Country bar in NYC, announces their annual Thanksgiving Eve Bash party. On November 21st, Johnny Utah’s will be serving up $3 Coors Light bottles and $5 cocktails until 11pm. What better way to celebrate the biggest drinking night of the year, than with some friendly competition? Johnny Utah’s will be holding a Female Cranberry Wrestling Competition, with the winner receiving $200. There will also be a Stoffers’ Stuffing Eating Competition, with the winner receiving $100. To make a reservation for the Thanksgiving Eve celebration, call 212-265-8824. Kick off the holidays right at Johnny Utah’s.



Zach, a recent customer at the party bar in NYC, had this to say in a review on City Search: “Johnny Utah's is one of the best places to start off a night in the city. Usually my friends and I setup up an open bar there. All the girls love riding the mechanical bull and it's quite entertaining watching them do so. The bartenders are all friendly and extremely cute. The music is excellent too and overall the place has solid vibes.”



Johnny Utah’s is the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. The establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. The famous establishment is located steps from Rockefeller Center. The restaurant boasts an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s versatile space, theatrical environment and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event including a corporate party in NYC.



At Johnny Utah's you must be 18 years of age to ride the bull. Anyone under 21 must be out of the restaurant by 10PM every day. People who choose to ride the bull must dress according to the “trendy/business casual” dress policy the restaurant has.



