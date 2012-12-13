Johnny Utah's in NYC Announces New Drink Specials Every Wednesday Night

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Johnny Utah’s, the famous New York Bull Riding bar, announces new drink specials every Wednesday night in December. For only $5, guests at Johnny Utah’s can bring in their own red solo cup and have it filled with beer or frozen margarita. The bar will also be serving $5 Bourbon shots and cocktails and $4 Lonestar bottles all night long. Along with these cheap drink specials, the famous party bar in NYC will be offering an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet, line dancing and bull riding competitions throughout the night.



Here is what a recent guest had to say in a review on Zagat: I went here last week with friends for dinner and it was delicious. Anyone who is complaining about the atmosphere shouldn't have come here in the first place. It is a restaurant with a mechanical bull, what did you expect? My friends and i shared a couple of dishes, but the sliders were by far the best thing! (They were so good we placed a second order for them!)”



About Johnny Utah’s

Johnny Utah’s is the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. The establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. The famous establishment is located steps from Rockefeller Center. The restaurant boasts an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s versatile space, theatrical environment and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event including a private party in NYC.



At Johnny Utah's, guests must be 18 years of age to ride the bull. Anyone under 21 must be out of the restaurant by 10PM every day. People who choose to ride the bull must dress according to the “trendy/business casual” dress policy the restaurant has.



For more information on how to reserve a private party room in NYC, please visit http://www.johnnyutahs.com/.