Johnny Utah's in Philadelphia Announces Thanksgiving Weekend Specials

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Johnny Utah’s, the famous party bar in Philadelphia, announces Thanksgiving weekend drink specials. Beginning on Friday, November 23rd, Johnny Utah’s will be the place to kick off the holiday season. From 9pm to 12am, all drinks will be half price. On Saturday, November 24th, the bar will be serving up $2 drafts, $3 “you-call-its,” and $4 shots. Guests who want to celebrate the entire weekend at Johnny Utah’s can sign up for a $5 All Access Pass. To sign up for the guest list, email the event coordinator at Ashley.utahsphilly@gmail.com.



Here is what a recent customer had to say in a Yelp review: “Just went there and this place is amazing! Great staff and the food were unbelievable. I recommend the chili and mac & cheese balls. Enjoy!”



Johnny Utah’s is also a great place to host a private party in Philadelphia. The establishment boasts 25 plasma TVs and projection screens so guests can watch their favorite sports teams with ease and enjoy the excitement of the game. The Southwestern menu features world famous hot wings, pulled pork sandwiches and the best homemade chili on the East Coast. The drink menu is also filled with many delicious favorites including the Electric Cowboy and Bikini Bull Rider. Johnny Utah’s promises their guests that the party is not for the weak of heart.



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, where the music’s always pumping and the drinks are flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only Country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild.



For more information, please visit http://www.johnnyutahsphilly.com/.