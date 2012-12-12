Johnny Utah's in Philadelphia Is Now Taking Reservations for Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Johnny Utah’s, the famous party bar in Philadelphia, is now taking reservations for their annual New Year’s Eve party. Guests who sign up for general admission will receive a complimentary first drink and buffet. Guests who sign up for the VIP Open Bar will receive a 5 hour open bar from 9 pm to 2 am. They will also be seated in the special VIP area of the bar and will be served full buffet and complimentary appetizers. Johnny Utah’s will also be offering Premium bottle service for $100 per guest. This deal package includes VIP ticket benefits and includes top shelf bottle service and mixers at the table. Waitress service will be provided with the Premium bottle package. For more ticket information and bottle availability, contact the event coordinator at 215-987-5754, or send an email to Ashley.utahsphilly@gmail.com.



Johnny Utah’s New Year’s Eve party will feature the biggest open bar in Philadelphia. With their private party rooms and cheap drink specials, it is an ideal venue to bid farewell to 2012 and welcome in 2013. Enjoy a champagne toast with other guests from the Philadelphia area, as the ball drops. Johnny Utah’s will be providing a live stream of the ball drop on one of their many 42’ HD TVs.



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, where the music’s always pumping and the drinks are flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only Country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild at the Philadelphia bull-riding bar.



For more information on having Johnny Utah’s host a private party in Philadelphia, please visit http://www.johnnyutahsphilly.com/.