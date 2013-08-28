Johnny Utah's in Philadelphia Now Accepting Corporate Party Reservations for September 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is pleased to announce they will now be accepting reservations for corporate parties in September. If looking for an atmosphere unlike any other bar found in Philadelphia, Johnny Utah’s will provide its guests with the ultimate country experience. The event staff will work with guests to help plan and coordinate the party packages that are right for them. Corporate happy hours can be arranged or select an open bar package with great country and rock music playing all night. Whether a company has just closed a big account or is finishing their best quarter of the year, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate with Johnny Utah’s Philadelphia.



Owning the only mechanical bull in the city, guests will have an opportunity to put their talents on display in front of bosses and coworkers, making Johnny Utah’s the home for all Philadelphia company parties. After a grueling work week, sometimes people just need to let loose. Whether it’s a small gathering or a get together to watch Philadelphia sports with coworkers, Johnny Utah’s Philly has HD-TVs throughout the bar and the best drink specials in Philadelphia for the ultimate viewing experience.



Additionally, there are great packages available for those who wish to celebrate birthdays or bachelorette parties in a country-style setting. Aside from the bull riding, guests of honor will drink free. Let the event coordinators plan the party and take part in various contests and games all night long. With multiple drink packages, the opportunity to drink from a Johnny Utah’s signature—the gigantic boot—and the ultimate country experience, there’s no better place to celebrate any special occasion. There are multiple party packages available for bachelorettes who will have the time of their lives by partying all night, dancing on the bar and riding a mechanical bull.



To reserving a corporate gathering or a bachelorette party, please visit the website or call 267-909-9829 today.



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood where the music’s always pumping and the bartenders always have the drinks flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild at the Philadelphia bull-riding bar.



For more information on having Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon host a birthday, corporate, or private party in Philadelphia, please call 215-987-5760 or visit http://www.johnnyutahsphilly.com/.