Johnny Utah's Is Now Taking Reservations for Country-Style Bachelorette Parties This Summer

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- As the country-bar capital of Philadelphia, Johnny Utah’s is now taking bachelorette party reservations this summer. Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is giving brides-to-be all over Philadelphia the chance to ride the bull to their wedding destination. The bar will be supplying the bull, so all the bachelorettes need to bring is their cowboy boots, hat, and brace themselves for the most exciting night of their single life. The weekends are filling up quickly, so groups can contact the event coordinate at danielle.utahsphilly@gmail.com to make a reservation for a bachelorette party in Philadelphia.



There is no need to worry about planning the party because the event coordinator will take care of everything so the bachelorettes can spend their time partying. To celebrate the last fling before the ring, brides-to-be will have multiple bachelorette party options to choose from. The “Girls Rock” option includes a two hour top shelf open bar along with a complimentary Johnny Utah’s t-shirt for the bride. The “All Star” package includes a complimentary shirt along with a two hour well liquor and domestic draft beer open bar for the bride. The “Last Night Out” package includes a half-price well liquor and domestic draft beer open bar for two hours.



All parties also include VIP treatment at the door for the guest and her party, as well as a complimentary bottle of champagne to get the party started. No matter which package the party chooses, everybody will have a good time celebrating the guest of honor’s last night as a single woman. Before walking down the aisle the bachelorette will get to celebrate in style by enjoying free drinks and riding the bull all night long.



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood where the music’s always pumping and the bartenders always have the drinks flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild at the Philadelphia bull-riding bar.



For more information on having Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon host a birthday, corporate, or private party in Philadelphia, please call 215-987-5760 or visit http://www.johnnyutahsphilly.com/.