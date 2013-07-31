Johnny Utah's NYC Announces New Happy Hour Specials for August

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Johnny Utah’s in NYC is pleased to announce new happy hour specials throughout the entire month of August. While guests enjoy a wild ride on one of the only mechanical bulls available in the city, they can order drink specials during happy hour in NYC. Every weekday, from 4pm-9pm, Johnny Utah’s will be serving $3 Bud drafts & Bud Light drafts, $3 cans, $4 SoCo Lime shots, and $6 Margaritas. The bar also features many other drink specials throughout the week that will give people the courage they need to ride the mechanical bull.



The country western bar in NYC comes alive every Tuesday night with $5 Jack Daniel’s shots and specialty cocktails. On Wednesday night, guests get to call their own shots for $5 after 9pm. Johnny Utah’s gets the weekend started on Thursday with $3 cans & SoCo Lime shots and $2 hot dogs and $3 burgers until 11pm. When the weekend finally arrives, guests can enjoy $5 well drinks on Saturday night. The bar will also be running a buy two/get one free special on bottles of liquor until 11pm. Sunday is extra specials because kids can eat half-price throughout the entire day. While watching people try to master the art of bull-riding, families can enjoy Southwest style food. Chilled Margaritas will be available for all adults.



Residents and people visiting New York City can avoid making the mistake of going to the same old bar scene and visit Johnny Utah’s for a classic country western celebration. At Johnny Utah’s everyone gets transformed into a cowboy or cowgirl, so guests are encouraged to dress in cowboy boots and hats. For more information on daily food and drink specials, please call 212-265-8824.



About Country Rock Bar and Saloon

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is known as the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. With the mechanical bull, the famous country bar establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience in the city. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. Located just steps away from Rockefeller Center, Johnny Utah’s provides an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s multipurpose space, theatrical environment, and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event in New York City. At Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon, guests must be 18 years of age to ride the bull.



For further information on how the famous New York bull-riding bar in New York can host a private party or event, please visit http://www.johnnyutahs.com/.