Johnny Utah's NYC Now Offering Daily Happy Hour Specials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- To get the most out of the ultimate country experience, Johnny Utah’s NYC is announcing they now have daily happy hour specials available for guests. Join the party any night of the week for specials on a variety of drinks. From 4 pm-9 pm there are $2 cans of beer and $3 Bud and Bud Light drafts. If in the mood for something a little stronger, try the $6 margaritas or $7 mixed drinks.



For those wine drinkers, Johnny Utah’s is offering glasses of wine for $7, with Soco Lime shots for $4. If interested in watching a sporting event during the happy hour, there are a number of TVs throughout the bar able to tune to any game of choice. Stop by at lunch every weekday for two-for-one drinks from noon until 3 pm. With a traditional southern inspired and American menu, this country bar in NYC has a variety of sandwiches, quesadillas, fajitas, and salads, as well as platters for a group of at least 10 people.



In addition to the happy hour prices, there are specials available for various events throughout the week. With live DJs at the country music bar in NYC to keep guests entertained on the dance floor all night, the party never stops at Johnny Utah’s NYC. For brave souls, there is the opportunity to ride the only mechanical bull in New York City.



Reserve a private party room for a special occasion to receive open bar packages, party favors and a private, fully stocked bar. Private parties can customize their packages to make the most out of their party. For more information on the daily happy hour specials or to inquire on upcoming events, please call 212-265-8824 or visit the website today.



About Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is known as the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. With the mechanical bull, the famous country bar establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience in the city. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. Located just steps away from Rockefeller Center, Johnny Utah’s provides an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s multipurpose space, theatrical environment, and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event in New York City. At Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon, guests must be 18 years of age to ride the bull.



For further information on how the famous New York bull-riding bar in New York can host a private party or event, please visit http://www.johnnyutahs.com/.