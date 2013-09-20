Johnny Utah's NYC Now Offering Monster Specials on Football Sundays

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- With some of the wildest entertainment and best drink specials in New York, Johnny Utah’s NYC is pleased to announce their Sunday football fun-day special. As an elite country western bar in NYC, Johnny Utah’s knows how to throw the ultimate party. For six whole hours, from 1 pm-7 pm, guests can take advantage of an all you can eat plus an all you can drink special for just $25. Right down the street from Rockefeller Center in the heart of the city, guests will have access to an appetizer buffet and domestic draft beers while cheering on their favorite football teams.



Johnny Utah’s NYC will show the home town games—Giants and Jets—as well as the national game of the week on their three 15-foot projection screens and flat-screen TVs situated throughout the bar. To keep the entertainment going through halftime, there will be a bull-riding competition on the only mechanical bull in New York City. As an added bonus, Johnny Utah’s comes equipped with free Wi-Fi access to ensure everyone can stay up to the minute on the progress, or lack thereof, of their fantasy football teams.



If interested in hosting a game watch party at Johnny Utah’s, groups can reserve a private party room in NYC. There are multiple rooms to reserve and The Parlor Room comes equipped with two flat-screen TVs and its own private bar. This room can fit up to 50 people comfortably to watch football all day with a group of friends.



For more information regarding the special on Football Sunday or to inquire about reserving a private party room, please call 212-265-8824 or visit their website today.



About Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is known as the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. With the mechanical bull, the famous country bar establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience in the city. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. Located just steps away from Rockefeller Center, Johnny Utah’s provides an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s multipurpose space, theatrical environment, and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event in New York City. At Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon, guests must be 18 years of age to ride the bull.



For further information on how the famous New York bull-riding bar in New York can host a private party or event, please visit http://www.johnnyutahs.com/.