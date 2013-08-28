Johnny Utah's NYC Now Taking Private Party Reservations for September 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- For tourists or guests who can’t get enough of the country western environment and enjoy southwestern style eating, Johnny Utah’s NYC is pleased to announce they are now available to host private parties. With an abundance of different rooms available for reservations, the top country bar in NYC will host banquets, happy hours, corporate parties or birthday bashes. Guests have a view of Rockefeller Center right across the street and Johnny Utah’s NYC offers reasonable group packages which vary depending on the size of the party. Having private areas throughout the restaurant, guests can choose to reserve the Wyatt Earp room in a banquet type setting. Complete with platters and open bars, this room is decorated with custom cowhide leather and a wall full of Wyatt Earp.



For the sports fanatics who enjoy a country style atmosphere, Johnny Utah’s features three 15-foot projection screens with two-for-one drinks from 12 pm-3 pm every day of the week, including weekends. Meet up with friends and let Johnny Utah’s host a game watch party and during commercials ride the only mechanical bull in NYC.



Johnny Utah’s is the perfect place to hold any NYC bachelor party. Reserve the Parlor Room, a traditional western setting equipped with its own private bar and two flat screen TVs. Experience an unforgettable bachelor party with great drink specials, the option of bottle service and rodeo clowns. The event specialists will work with the best man to coordinate the ultimate bachelor party and celebrate in style. For more information regarding private parties and game watches, visit the website or call 212-265-8824 today.



About Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is known as the home of mechanical bull riding in New York. With the mechanical bull, the famous country bar establishment has redefined the urban cowboy experience in the city. The 6,000 square foot restaurant comes equipped with three 15 foot projection screens and can accommodate parties from 15-400 guests. Located just steps away from Rockefeller Center, Johnny Utah’s provides an authentic Southwestern menu and impressive cocktail list. Johnny Utah’s multipurpose space, theatrical environment, and live performance capabilities make it a venue ideal for any type of event in New York City. At Johnny Utah's Country Rock Bar and Saloon, guests must be 18 years of age to ride the bull.



For further information on how the famous New York bull-riding bar in New York can host a private party or event, please visit http://www.johnnyutahs.com/.