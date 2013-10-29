Johnny Utah's Philadelphia Announces Specials and Ticket Availability for Halloween Party

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- In an effort to cater to those who wish to party and dress up for Halloween, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon in Philadelphia is announcing the availability of tickets to their ultimate holiday celebration, the second annual Haunted Hoedown. There are a variety of ticket packages for the event which starts at 9 pm on Halloween night, Thursday, October 31. To add to the allure and entertainment of the holiday, the purchase of a ticket will give guests access to both Johnny Utah’s and McFadden’s, each with the same drink specials—depending on the package purchased.



There will be a live DJ performance and guests are encouraged to attend in their coveted Halloween costumes for the ultimate party experience. Guests have the opportunity to purchase a cash bar general admission ticket, either all access (for both venues) or simply for exclusive access to Johnny Utah’s. Get a VIP open bar ticket that includes a three-hour open bar in Philadelphia from 9 pm-12 am. If looking to celebrate the holiday in style, elect packages that include cocktail service, bottles of vodka, and even champagne.



Get rowdy in costume, ride the only mechanical bull in the city, and dance to the vibes sent by the live DJ. If looking for a place to end the night, there are late admission tickets for entry after 12:30 am, with the bar open until 2 am. Once a ticket is purchased, there is no refund available. Be sure to buy the tickets early as the event will quickly sell out.



Johnny Utah’s will also play host to private parties. Whether celebrating birthdays, graduations, promotions, or looking for a place to have a bachelorette party in Philadelphia, there’s only one mechanical bull in the city and Johnny Utah’s has the drink packages and party favors to make any party come to life.



For more information on the Halloween bash, or to inquire about reserving a private party room at Johnny Utah’s Philadelphia, please call 267-909-9829 or visit the website today.



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood where the music’s always pumping and the bartenders always have the drinks flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild at the Philadelphia bull-riding bar.



For more information on having Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon host a birthday, corporate, or private party in Philadelphia, please call 215-987-5760 or visit http://www.johnnyutahsphilly.com/.