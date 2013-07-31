Johnny Utah's Philadelphia Now Accepting Bachelorette Party Reservations for August

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Johnny Utah’s County Rock Bar and Saloon, the famous country bar in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now accepting bachelorette party reservations for the entire month of August. By offering live entertainment, country line dancing, country rock music, and the wildest mechanical bull in Philadelphia, Johnny Utah’s has become the bachelorette party headquarters. Bachelorettes, tired of the same old party scene, can reserve a country-style bachelorette party today. Before all August dates are booked, please call 267-909-9829.



Johnny Utah’s country western bar in Philadelphia is dedicated to giving bachelorettes the time of their lives. Bachelorettes can reserve a booth in front of the only mechanical bull in Philadelphia. There, they will be greeted with a complimentary bottle of champagne as the crowd toasts their milestone celebration. Once members of the party have a few drinks in them, they can enjoy an unlimited amount of rides on the mechanical bull. The party will also be served the bar’s signature giant boot drinks and a tall cotton candy tower as they watch their friends ride the bull.



For food, groups can choose between multiple party platters. The platters are made up of some of the most popular food items from the kitchen including Wagon Wheel Fries, and Southern Style Chicken Tenders. The professional party specialist will make sure the group gets everything then need throughout the night. Along with professional service, Johnny Utah’s will have a live DJ on hand to get all the girls in the group dancing on top of the tables. Groups can inquire about ordering one of the specials bachelorette party packages such as the Girls Rock package or the Last Night Out package.



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood where the music’s always pumping and the bartenders always have the drinks flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild at the Philadelphia bull-riding bar.



For more information on having Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon host a birthday, corporate, or private party in Philadelphia, please call 215-987-5760 or visit http://www.johnnyutahsphilly.com/.