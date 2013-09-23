Johnny Utah's Philadelphia Now Offering Party Specials on Saturdays

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- When birthdays roll around and work stands in the way of truly celebrating with a room full of friends, Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon is pleased to announce they will now be offering birthday party specials on Saturday nights. For the ultimate country western experience, guests can call the party planning professionals to have their party set up for them.



For three straight hours, from 9 pm until midnight, the guest of honor will drink free while those celebrating will receive $3 domestic drafts and $6 bombs. Offering open bar packages, happy hour food specials, and the signature boot drinks to guzzle down in celebration style, guests are sure to enjoy their party at Johnny Utah’s Philadelphia.



Guests can enjoy live DJ’s playing all the hottest country western music and stand in line to ride the only mechanical bull in Philadelphia like a true cowboy. The mechanical bull—Fu Manchu—is guided by a professional bull operator to make the ride a remarkable experience On Saturday nights, bachelorette’s and their parties will receive the same package deal.



There are a number of private party packages for guests to cash in on some of the best deals in Philadelphia. Whether getting a group together to watch a football game, celebrate a goal reached at work, get the guys together for a reunion of sorts, or just to be engrossed by the presence of other country westerner’s, there are specials to get the festivities rowdy at Johnny Utah’s.



As the holidays are looming and groups are starting to organize their end of the year parties, Johnny Utah’s is planning the ultimate NYE party in Philadelphia. There will be drink specials and bottle service for the guests, compete with party favors for the wildest and most affordable New Year’s Eve deal in Philadelphia. With a variety of drink packages, guests can call the event planning professionals at 267-909-9829 to inquire on when tickets will become available.



For more information on the specials and private parties offered by Johnny Utah’s, please call or visit the website today.



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood where the music’s always pumping and the bartenders always have the drinks flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild at the Philadelphia bull-riding bar.



For more information on having Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon host a birthday, corporate, or private party in Philadelphia, please call 215-987-5760 or visit http://www.johnnyutahsphilly.com/.