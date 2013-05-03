Johnny Utah's Philly Location Is Now Taking Bachelorette Party Reservations for Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Before people spend their first weeks together as a married couple vacationing on a deserted Island away from the rest of the world they must first celebrate the last moments of freedom. For brides-to-be, Johnny Utah’s Philly is now taking bachelorette party reservations for the entire spring season. Celebrating an unforgettable night out with friends, Johnny Utah’s bachelorette party in Philadelphia will be full of drink specials, dancing and mechanical bull-riding all night long. Spots fill up quick so make a reservation today by calling 267-909-9829.



Guests interested in having their bachelorette party at Johnny Utah’s can reserve a private party booth right next to the only mechanical bull in Philadelphia. The guest of honor always drinks for free and will be treated to a complimentary bottle of champagne, boot drinks full of the coldest beers in town and a tall sugar-filled cotton candy tower. The event planners can customize a special birthday package for groups with 10 or more people. Additions to the birthday package include food platters filled with the bar’s most delicious items and open bar packages filled with the bar’s signature frozen margaritas and wine.



The guest of honor and her single lady friends do not have to worry about anything because the experienced party staff at Johnny Utah’s will guarantee a night to remember. There will be a house DJ that will be playing the top dance music throughout the night and will be calling the bride-to-be up on stage for a few dances. The bride-to-be will also be treated to as many mechanical bull rides as she wants. Spend the last night of freedom riding right in to the day of the wedding.



About Johnny Utah’s Philly

Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon, is located at 461 North Third Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, where the music’s always pumping and the bartenders always have the drinks flowing. The Philadelphia location is home to Philly’s only mechanical bull and is the only Country bar in Philadelphia. Johnny Utah’s Rock Bar and Saloon has redefined the urban cowboy experience through their unique promotions and promiscuous atmosphere. Cowgirls, Cowboys and Rock Stars of all kinds are encouraged to come in and get wild at the Philadelphia bull-riding bar.



For more information on having Johnny Utah’s Country Rock Bar and Saloon host a birthday, corporate, or private party in Philadelphia, please call 215-987-5760 or visit http://www.johnnyutahsphilly.com/.