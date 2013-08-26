JohnnyDents Has Just Announced Huge Labor Day Savings

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- It is hard to believe that the summer of 2013 is almost over. Many colleges and universities are starting classes at the end of the month. Even elementary and high school students are heading back to school during the last week of August. Soon the temperatures will cool down and the hectic holiday season will begin. However, there is still one massive holiday weekend to celebrate before the summer of 2013 can come to a close. Labor Day weekend is an opportunity to rehash all of the summer festivities and enjoy one last hoorah. Now, JohnnyDents, a company that offers Burlington residents paintless dent repair and more, is giving their customers something more to celebrate with their Labor Day Special.



The summer is a great time of the year where families and friends get to spend more time with one another. However, more people out on the road visiting one another will almost always translate into more automobile accidents. In fact, the month of August has proven to be the most dangerous month of the year for drivers. Even when an automobile collision doesn’t result in serious injury, there is bound to be some damage to the vehicle. Thankfully, JohnnyDents have a wealth of experience when it comes to paintless dent repair in Bucks County.



Body damage can be extremely costly and many people aren’t aware of the alternative options available. Going to a body shop will always result in a massive bill. However, JohnnyDents can come to the customer’s home and repair dents for a fraction of the cost. As part of their Labor Day Special, from August 12th through August 31st, JohnnyDents will be offering customers 20% off paintless dent repair. To hear more about the company as well as the services that they offer please call 877-317-9931, or visit their website for more information.



About JohnnyDents

JohnnyDents understands how important cars are to their owners, which is why they provide paint-less dent repair, rim repair, and restoration giving it that brand new look. They offer the highest quality services to clients no matter what type of vehicle they may be driving. JohnnyDents has over a decade of experience with the most advanced technologies and techniques that will rest assure the most critical car owner by providing perfect results.



To learn more visit http://www.johnnydents.com.