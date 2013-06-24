JohnnyDents Is Now Offering Free Online Estimates

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Body damage to automobiles represents one of the most frequent and costly occurrences for drivers. Even minor collisions and accidents can result in thousands of dollars worth of damage. Americans take pride in the upkeep of their vehicle’s appearance. However, most people don’t have the disposable income to make expensive body repairs to a damaged vehicle. Even when a driver has selected a comprehensive insurance policy, there is often a costly deductible. Depending on the cost of the deductible, an aesthetic repair may not be worth it for some drivers. Thankfully, JohnnyDents can offer South Jersey paintless dent repair at an affordable rate. Now, JohnnyDents is offering their customers free online estimates.



JohnnyDents’ sole business model is to help customers save money by avoiding costly automotive body repair. Now, JohnnyDents is helping to save their customers the precious gift of time. A free estimate is very valuable for prospective customers. Weighing the cost of a repair versus living with the damage, can really only be done after a solid estimate has been provided. JohnnyDents wants their customers to feel comfortable with the amount they pay for dent repair. Furthermore, JohnnyDents realizes that most body repair shops charge an arm and a leg for dent repair. By offering online estimates at no cost, JohnnyDents can help ease customer’s minds about the associated costs of repair.



JohnnyDents has an online system that allows customers to enter preferred contact information, vehicle information, and a description of the damage to the vehicle. Furthermore, JohnnyDents’ online estimate system allows users to upload pictures of the damage to help ensure an accurate quote. One thing is for certain, JohnnyDents can repair most dents and they can do it for a fraction of the cost of most auto body shops. Now, customers can save time and money through JohnnyDents free online estimate system.



About JohnnyDents

JohnnyDents understands how important cars are to their owners, which is why they provide paint-less dent repair, rim repair, and restoration giving it that brand new look. They offer the highest quality services to clients no matter what type of vehicle they may be driving. JohnnyDents has over a decade of experience with the most advanced technologies and techniques that will rest assure the most critical car owner by providing perfect results.



To learn more visit http://www.johnnydents.com