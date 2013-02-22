JohnnyDents Is Proud to Now Be Green when It Comes to Vehicle Repairs

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- When one might think of an auto repair shop or door ding repair shop in Philadelphia, being environmentally friendly doesn’t really seem to fit the mold in this industry. However, JohnnyDents has recently been able to become a green company by reducing the amount of harmful ways they affect the environment. JohnnyDents is able to do so by fixing automobiles in a much cleaner and more efficient manner. When it comes to cosmetic needs on a vehicle, JohnnyDents makes repairs instead of replacements. This allows JohnnyDents to become more green and economical with minimal impact to the environment.



The South Jersey paintless dent repair shop has jumped on the opportunity to become greener, especially in this industry when it may be very difficult. They are proud to have the technology and skillset to repair door dings, dent repairs, and rim restoration without having to completely replace the part. By repairing what needs to be fixed, there is no need to have to worry about ridding of automobile parts that are no good, reducing the impact on the environment.



Many automobile owners are now looking into hybrid cars and more ways for environmentally friendly transportation. By making these minor changes in the automotive industry, the cost on the repairs is decreased since there is no need to pay for the replacements parts. By repairing the existing structure of the car, it allows for a quicker repair time since the rim or door that was damaged doesn’t need to be ordered. With services available in Hamilton, NJ, paintless dent repair along with other environmentally friendly solutions make for a great answer when it comes to automotive repairs.



About JohnnyDents

JohnnyDents understands how important cars are to their owners, which is why they provide paintless dent repair, rim repair, and restoration giving it that brand new look. They offer the highest quality services to clients no matter what type of vehicle they may be driving. JohnnyDents has over a decade of experience with the most advanced technologies and techniques that will rest assure the most critical car owner by providing perfect results.



