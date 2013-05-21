JohnnyDents Now Bringing Dent Repair Right to Customer's Doorsteps

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Automobiles in the United States represent much more than just a means for transportation. Whether it is a car, truck, or motorcycle, Americans take pride in the appearance of their vehicles. The spring and early summer demonstrate just how much Americans care about their vehicles; as trips to the car wash and detailing centers become increasingly more frequent. With all of the time, effort, and money that Americans put into their vehicles, it is no wonder that they become distraught after even minor collisions. Minor accidents and collisions can still cause extensive body damage. Furthermore, repairs can be extremely costly and time consuming. Now, JohnnyDents is offering an affordable solution to body repair and their bringing the service right to customer’s doorsteps.



After a collision, a driver typically ensures that they are safe and other passengers are safe. Once safety has been established, most drivers will admit they immediately shift focus to the condition of their automobile. Drivers are often surprised about how much damage is done as a result of minor accidents. Interestingly enough, a study was conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety examining the amount of damage that occurs during a low-speed collision. The study examined facilitated collisions of automobiles traveling at 3 and 6 miles per hour. The results of the study showed that many new vehicles sustain thousands of dollars worth of damage in these low-speed collisions. In fact, a total of 17 new model vehicles were studied and the damage ranged from over $4,000 to over $9,000.



JohnnyDents can’t fix all body damage. However, customers are often surprised at how much door ding repair in Philadelphia can cost. Not only can JohnnyDents fix many problems, but they can do it for a fraction of the cost of total body repair and replacement. Now, JohnnyDents will show up at a customer’s house and conduct the entire assessment and service on site. Customers don’t just save money through JohnnyDents, they save time.



JohnnyDents provides paint-less dent repair, rim repair, and restoration. They offer services to clients no matter what type of vehicle they may be driving. JohnnyDents has over a decade of experience with advanced technologies and techniques for auto body repair.



