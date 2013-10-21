JohnnyDents Now Making Online Estimates Even Easier

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Getting into a car accident can be an extremely traumatic experience. Anyone who has ever been involved in an accident knows that even a minor fender bender can lead to all sorts of stress. Even when an automobile has only minor dents and dings, body repair shops will charge through the nose. Plus, putting a car into the shop means losing valuable time. At JohnnyDents, efficiency is second only to quality. Over the past several years, customers have come accustomed to fast and professional service from Johnny Dents. Now, JohnnyDents is taking the stress out of automobile repair by offering easy online estimates.



Not only is the time driving to and from the repair shop an inconvenience, but a shop may have a number of other vehicles scheduled for repair. Most auto body repair shops take days and even weeks to get a vehicle back in the owner’s possession. In today’s world, a few days without a vehicle can be a virtually impossible situation. Thankfully, JohnnyDents offers the greater Philadelphia area and South Jersey dent repair right at their homes. At JohnnyDents, there is no more driving to an auto-body shop and waiting to hear back.



Now, JohnnyDents is making it even easier on their customers through a convenient online quoting system. In fact, customers can even submit pictures through the online system. The ability to take a few pictures and enter information about the damaged area will allow JohnnyDents to give accurate estimates. Plus, in many cases JohnnyDents can be out to a customer’s home within 24 hours. Whether someone is looking for South Jersey hail damage repair or paintless dent repair, JohnnyDents is the place to call.



About JohnnyDents

JohnnyDents understands how important cars are to their owners, which is why they provide paint-less dent repair, rim repair, and restoration giving it that brand new look. They offer the highest quality services to clients no matter what type of vehicle they may be driving. JohnnyDents has over a decade of experience with the most advanced technologies and techniques that will rest assure the most critical car owner by providing perfect results.



To learn more visit http://www.johnnydents.com.