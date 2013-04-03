JohnnyDents Now Offering Car Club & Forums with Special Savings Available

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- JohnnyDents is excited to announce that they are now offering car clubs and forums for those who seek their services. For automobile owners who absolutely love their car; car meets, clubs, and forums are a great way to socialize among other drivers with the same interests. Whether it may be a group of friends who love their cars, or simply people who enjoy working on their ride during the weekend, they can exchange ideas, buy or sell parts, and in some cases win prizes depending on the car meet. Where JohnnyDents comes into play is that they love cars and all types, so, they are making the opportunity for their customer to have car meets, and JohnnyDents will bring along their equipment.



The professionals from JohnnyDents enjoy working on every type of vehicle no matter if they are redesigned, added on body kits or American muscle; they will bring all of their equipment for paintless dent removal, bumper repairs, and even wheel repair technicians. These technicians work on cars for a living making them look their absolute best for the owner. By being able to transport their paintless dent repair equipment, this allows for car owners to have immediate attention on their vehicle, especially for those who don’t have the time during the day to take it to the JohnnyDents shop.



For any car clubs that have over 15 members present at the time of the meet, they will also be able to receive an extra 10% off on any paintless dent repair services, wheel repair, etc. to restore damage that may be done. For car lovers in South Jersey in need of a paintless dent repair, contact JohnnyDents to come out to car clubs or meets to receive VIP treatment for all friends and members. With the technicians on hand, car owners will be able to ask any questions at their convenience and receive one on one service at a discount. Car meet groups can contact JohnnyDents today for a chance to receive 10% off any services.



About JohnnyDents

JohnnyDents understands how important cars are to their owners, which is why they provide paintless dent repair, rim repair and restoration giving it that brand new look. They offer the highest quality services to clients no matter what type of vehicle they may be driving. JohnnyDents has over a decade of experience with the most advanced technologies and techniques that will rest assure the most critical car owner by providing perfect results.



To learn more visit http://www.johnnydents.com