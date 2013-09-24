JohnnyDents Now Offering Mobile Dent Repair

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Anyone who has ever been on the wrong side of a fender bender understands the pain involved with writing a check for auto body damage. Even for those fortunate enough to have never been involved in an accident, scratches and dents are a common occurrence. Simply leaving a car or truck parked in a crowded lot is taking a gamble. For years, people have been overpaying for dents and dings on their vehicles. JohnnyDents offers an affordable alternative to the high ticket prices found at most auto body repair shops. Now, JohnnyDents' customers are being offered the added convenience of mobile dent repair.



Americans take a great deal of pride in the appearance of their automobiles. When an accident occurs, unsightly dents and dings can leave an automobile owner feeling sick to their stomach. Not only are people used to paying ridiculously high prices for auto body repair, but the loss of time involved with putting a vehicle in the shop is more than just a financial cost. Americans depend on their vehicles to get them to school, work, and just about everywhere else in life. Even a few days without a vehicle can cause some major problems.



Thankfully, JohnnyDents is offering mobile dent repair in the greater Philadelphia area. Not only will JohnnyDents be able to save customers a ton of money through mobile dent repair, they’ll save them precious time as well. Americans are constantly on the go. Unless a car is rendered completely unusable, most Americans are going to drive that vehicle to work the very next day. Now, customers don’t have to worry about missing a day of work or school to repair dents. JohnnyDents can send out repair technicians directly to customer’s homes or preferred location. Furthermore, technicians can be out in as quickly as 24 hours. Whether it is a customer looking for South Jersey paintless dent repair or mobile dent repair in Bucks County, Johnny Dents has the solution.



About JohnnyDents

JohnnyDents understands how important cars are to their owners, which is why they provide paint-less dent repair, rim repair, and restoration giving it that brand new look. They offer the highest quality services to clients no matter what type of vehicle they may be driving. JohnnyDents has over a decade of experience with the most advanced technologies and techniques that will rest assure the most critical car owner by providing perfect results.



To learn more visit http://www.johnnydents.com.