JohnnyDents Now Offering Mobile Dent Repair During the Holiday Season

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- The holiday season is approaching quickly. Thanksgiving is right around the corner and every year millions of Americans hit the road to visit their loved ones. Plus, the infamous Black Friday will have shoppers back on the road before they can even finish their cranberry sauce. In fact, the United States Department of Transportation estimates that the number of long distance travelers increases by over 50% during Thanksgiving week. Additionally, during Christmas and New Year’s, long distance travel increases by nearly 25%. Thankfully, JohnnyDent s will be offering mobile dent repair all throughout the holiday season.



Although it is great that so many people hit the road to visit family and friends, automotive accidents are an unfortunate reality accompanied by the increased travel. Anyone who has ever been involved in an automotive accident understands the stress that can be involved. The holiday season can already be a stressful time of year and the last thing someone needs is to be stuck without their vehicle after a fender bender. Every holiday season, millions of Americans decide to make a long road trip to see their family and friends. In fact, over 90% of all holiday travelers use an automobile.



Regardless of someone’s confidence level in driving, there is no disputing the fact that an increased number of holiday travelers can lead to inadvertent accidents. Plus, winter storms and harsh conditions can leave the most experienced driver with a few dents and dings. Now, JohnnyDents is offering their customers dent repair right at their doorsteps. That’s right; JohnnyDents can take an online quote and send out a technician prepared to repair dents within one day.



About JohnnyDents

JohnnyDents understands how important cars are to their owners, which is why they provide paint-less dent repair, rim repair, and restoration giving it that brand new look. They offer the highest quality services to clients no matter what type of vehicle they may be driving. JohnnyDents has over a decade of experience with the most advanced technologies and techniques that will rest assure the most critical car owner by providing perfect results.



To learn more visit http://www.johnnydents.com.