JohnnyDents Now Offering Paintless Dent Repair for Summer 2014

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Philadelphia likes its steaks cheesy and its dent repairs paintless. That’s why JohnnyDents offers paintless – and flawless – dent repair in South Jersey for all residents of NJ, Philadelphia, Bucks County, and beyond. Don’t pay more for lower quality. Customers of JohnnyDents have access to the most highly trained technicians in the business who will service their cars at the store in Pennsauken, NJ or come straight to their doors. JohnnyDents completes most in-house and mobile dent repair in Bucks County in under two hours.



The technicians at JohnnyDents are the Picassos of dent repair. One after another customers have to pick their jaws up off the floor after walking in that the car they brought in with hail damage and door dings looks like it did when they bought it. JohnnyDents matches finishes perfectly from their large range of available colors, attaining a pre-damage factory finish for every car. The company saves drivers from the time they would spend finding a matching paint finish and the hassle of replacing the car’s exterior or buying a new car. JohnnyDents offers dent repair like the dent was never there.



Whether cars were damaged by hail, door dings, or any other minor accident, JohnnyDents can make all necessary repairs. If drivers are stuck at home or the office, technicians can be dispatched for mobile dent repair within 24 hours.



Enjoy low prices on Burlington paintless dent repair today with JohnnyDents. For more information visit them online or call 877-317-9931.



About JohnnyDents

JohnnyDents understands how important cars are to their owners, which is why they provide paint-less dent repair, rim repair, and restoration giving it that brand new look. They offer the highest quality services to clients no matter what type of vehicle they may be driving. JohnnyDents has over a decade of experience with the most advanced technologies and techniques that will rest assure the most critical car owner by providing perfect results.



To learn more visit http://www.johnnydents.com.