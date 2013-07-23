JohnnyDents Now Offering Wheel and Rim Restoration

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The professionals at JohnnyDents understand that automobiles can be a treasured possession. People spend a lot of time in their vehicles. Often times, owners will take a great deal of pride in the appearance and upkeep of their vehicles. Unfortunately, accidents are bound to happen. Some accidents are preventable and others are unforeseeable. Whether damage occurs in a parking lot or on the highway, JohnnyDents offers affordable alternatives to expensive auto body repair. As a leading provider of South Jersey dent repair, JohnnyDents is now proudly offering restoration and repair service for damaged alloy wheels.



Almost everyone has pulled into a tight spot or tried to back up without a clear path of vision. One of the most frequent and annoying accidents occur with curbs. Many times, the damage is minimal and the vehicle’s body remains unscathed. However, tires and wheels typically take the brunt of an impact with a curb. In some cases, a single bump into a curb can cause eye-popping damage to a wheel or rim. Wheel covers alone can be into the hundreds of dollars. Actual damage to an alloy rim may cause a vehicle owner to consider purchasing a new wheel. Even used wheels can cost over $500 and not many people have that kind of disposable income.



Thankfully, JohnnyDents can help customers with a much more cost-effective solution to wheel repair. The staff at JohnnyDents have been offering South Jersey paintless dent repair for years. Scratching a wheel on a curb can be a real nuisance. Purchasing a new or used wheel should really be a last resort. JohnnyDents will gladly come out to a customer’s home and restore a scratched wheel for a much more affordable rate. Furthermore, the staff at JohnnyDents works fast and customers have the ability to customize their rims during the repair process. Those who are interested in hearing more about their wheel and rim restoration or any of their other services, please either visit their website or give them a call today.



About JohnnyDents

JohnnyDents understands how important cars are to their owners, which is why they provide paint-less dent repair, rim repair, and restoration giving it that brand new look. They offer the highest quality services to clients no matter what type of vehicle they may be driving. JohnnyDents has over a decade of experience with the most advanced technologies and techniques that will rest assure the most critical car owner by providing perfect results.



