Currently the Business Executive for Science and Technology at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), Dr. Victor McCrary serves as the President of NOBCChE (The National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers). NOBCChE is dedicated to developing and promoting students and professionals in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. With his extensive knowledge and remarkable achievements, developing the "Rising Star" Program is consistent with the professional endeavors of Dr. McCrary.



Companies from around the Nation submit the names of young innovators, top young African-American, Latino or other minority scientists, engineers or technology professionals (with five years or less experience) who exhibit talent and skill within their organizations. The final list of nominees will be known June 30, 2012.



Dr. McCrary organized the world’s first conference on electronic books in October 1998, and subsequent conferences in 1999 and 2000. His research group has developed a prototype of the electronic book reader, and a low-cost Braille reader for electronic books which recently received a 2001 R&D 100 Award. His former group at NIST is currently leading the efforts Dr. McCrary initiated in the evaluation of CD & DVD media lifetimes, and the care and handling of CD's & DVD's. Most importantly, Dr. McCrary credits the string of innovations from his division through his student program at NIST where his division employed and mentored over 40 students ranging from 14 years old to 22 years old; many have gone on to graduate degrees in science, engineering, and law. His motto is: "Concentrate more on doing the right things, than on doing things right!"



