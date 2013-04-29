John's Pest Control's New Website Launched

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- John’s Pest Control, a well-known pest control service provider, has launched a website to serve more customers in Toronto. The company has been in the industry for many years, and now they have finally decided to go online with their new website www.johnspestcintroltoronto.ca to serve more customers who often use the web to search for local pest control services.



John’s Pest Control is known to provide integrated pest management system approach for controlling, preventing as well as maintaining pest control treatment for Toronto residents. It is known that pests such as bugs and cockroaches can bring illness to family if left unnoticed. They bring harmful effects and considered as a threat to health. Thus, the importance of pest control must be adhered in order to prevent undesirable effects brought by pests. With John’s Pest Control’s newest website, people anywhere in Toronto, Canada can be benefited as they can avail high quality pest control services that can help them fight war against their house pests.



John’s Pest Control’s president, John Alphonso, claims that the company comprises of skilled exterminator staff. The company incorporates the best technology to kill pests such as heat treatment for bedbugs. John’s Pest Control provides services for condos, commercial establishments, apartments as well as residential homes. The company can handle fixing problems involving rodents, ants, bed bugs and other pests. The company is also competent when it comes to handling pest control-related jobs.



Many customers who are in need of the best pest control service can have access to the company’s high quality pest control service provider with its new website. People in Toronto, Canada do not need to tire themselves looking for local service providers as the company is now visible over the web. Also, the company currently provides services not just in Toronto, but in Markham, Ajax, Richmond Hill, and Brampton. The company also provides customer satisfaction by providing environment-friendly pest control equipment and methods that are generally human-friendly.



John’s Pest Control is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



For more information about the company’s new website, feel free to visit http://www.johnspestcontroltoronto.ca/ . If you are in need any pest control-related job to get done, contact John’s Pest Control by phone at 647-710-1351 or send a message to John@johnspestcontroltoronto.ca



Contact: John Alphonso

Company: John’s Pest Control

Address: 8 Lanewood Cres

Toronto, Ontario M1W 1W8

Telephone: 647-710-1351

Email: john@johnspestcontroltoronto.ca

Website: http://www.johnspestcontroltoronto.ca/