Johnson and Wales College of Culinary Arts Inducted Into Culinary Hall of Fame

Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that the Johnson & Wales University College of Culinary Arts has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame.



About Johnson & Wales University

JWU opened its College of Culinary Arts at its Providence, R.I. Campus in 1973 and offered an associate degree in that field. Since, the program has been expanded to include two- and four-year degree programs in the hospitality, travel tourism and food service fields. Additional campuses were added in in Charleston, S.C. (1984), Norfolk, VA (1986), North Miami, FL (1992) and Denver, CO (2000). The smaller Charleston and Norfolk campuses were replaced by a new campus in Charlotte, N.C. In 2004.



The most notable alumni of the Johnson & Wales Culinary Arts program, often appearing on food related television shows are Chris Cosentino, Lorena Garcia, Paul Niederman, Michelle Bernstein and Tyler Florence.



Among the most prominent individuals to receive an honorary doctorate of culinary arts are Daniel Boulud, Jacques G. Pépin, Emerill Lagasse, Julia Child and Tyler Florence.



Johnson & Wales is a private, nonprofit institution where currently more than 17,000 students from nearly 100 country are pursuing their careers.



About Culinary Hall of Fame

Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. Our hall of fame includes restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity. For more information, please refer to our mission statement or contact form at



