Johnson Controls, Inc. (NYSE:JCI) Investor Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties Announced

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain directors of Johnson Controls, Inc. potentially breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the Company’s 2012 Omnibus Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Johnson Controls, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) the Board of Directors recommends that Johnson Controls’ shareholders vote to approve the Johnson Controls, Inc. 2012 Omnibus Incentive Plan. The 2012 Omnibus Incentive Plan would allow the Company to issue 36,800,000 shares of common stock.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a substantial dilutive effect on the shares of Johnson Controls common stock.



Johnson Controls, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $40.83 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to over $41.95 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012. However, its Net Income declined over the respective time periods from over $1.41 billion to over $1.22 billion.



Shares of Johnson Controls, Inc. (NYSE:JCI) traded as high as $42.47 per share in July 2011 and as low as $24.59 per share in August 2012.



On December 18, 2012, NYSE:JCI shares closed at $29.22 per share.



