Overland Park, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Eclipse Roofing Inc., a local Johnson County roofing company just received the 2012 Angie’s List Super Service Award. This significant honor is awarded annually to just 5 percent of all companies rated on Angie’s List. Angie’s list is the nation’s leading provider of consumer reviews and it’s the site where ordinary citizens can write reviews of the local service company’s they hire and do business with. Angie’s List has developed a reputation for the go-to website when consumers are looking for the right company to work with and people take the Angie’s List reviews very seriously. Eclipse Roofing owner Jeff Pendergraft is extremely honored and proud to have been recognized with this award and it simply reinforces what residents of the Mission area have known for years; Eclipse Roofing is the premiere Johnson County roofing company.



Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks revealed that it was easy to choose Eclipse Roofing for this award and said, “It’s a select group of companies rated on Angie’s List that can claim the exemplary customer service record of being a Super Service Award winner. Our standards for the Super Service Award are quite high. The fact that Eclipse Roofing earned this recognition speaks volumes about its dedication providing great service to its customers.” The Angie’s List Super Service Award 2012 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, including earning a minimum number of reports, an excellent rating from their customers and abiding by Angie’s List operational guidelines. Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List. Companies like Eclipse Roofing are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.



Abour Eclipse Roofing

Eclipse Roofing is a residential roofing company that specializes in pitched roof applications. The company services the entire Kansas City metropolitan area and works on both new and existing homes. For almost ten years, Eclipse Roofing has been the preferred Overland Park roofing company and the company has built a reputation for exceptional customer service that keeps clients coming back time and again. In addition to being recognized with this year’s Angie’s List Super Service Award the company has received the Mission Award given to the top companies in the Mission area.



Eclipse Roofing specializes in all aspects of pitched roofing including re-roofs, roof repair, roof construction, seamless gutters and downspouts and gutter protection systems. The professionals at Eclipse Roofing approach every job as if they were working on their own homes to ensure the best quality finished product possible. That attention to detail and customer service has not gone unnoticed in the Kansas City area and has now been recognized by Angie’s List.



Those interested in learning more about Eclipse Roofing can visit http://www.eclipseroofing.com or call 913.262.4700. The company can also be reached at eclipseroofing@att.net. To learn more about Angie’s List visit their website.