Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- In breaking news regarding the DePuy hip recall trial currently underway in Los Angeles, a former Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) DePuy branch president has given testimony regarding the recalled DePuy ASR devices. The DePuy hip recall trial in Los Angeles state court is the first court where DePuy is presenting evidence of defense of negligence in the first 10,000 recalled DePuy ASR hip implant systems. In the current case, Loren Kransky, a former prison guard has claimed the devices were defective, and JNJ failed to warn patients and surgeons of the risk. JNJ has recalled over 93,000 of the ASR hip implants and is facing legal battles in several courts. The current DePuy hip recall trial in Los Angeles represents an important landmark in this recall as it is the first to take place in open court.



Former DePuy President David Floyd offered some interesting testimony regarding the DePuy choice to phase the defective metal-on-metal hip replacement device. According to Floyd, market data unrelated to the defective and recalled implant system lead to the devices eventual removal from the marketplace. In recent testimony, Floyd stated that the DePuy ASR implants were phased out because “It was a product that was in overall decline.” Floyd went on to elaborate on the several conditions that lead to the end of production in 2009, none of which addressed the 2010 recall.



This groundbreaking testimony puts DePuy’s position regarding the safety of the device in a very tenuous position. Csengeri Law is keeping up to the date records and analysis on the DePuy hip recall lawsuit. As a California based law firm Csengeri Law is poised to assist California patients suffering from a recalled DePuy ASR hip implant. Firm founder Steve Csengeri is dedicated to offering the best legal advice possible to patients with all manner of metal-on-metal hip implant complications, having suffered from a defective Zimmer implant himself. Csengeri Law is currently offering consultations to anyone with a defective or recalled DePuy ASR hip implant and can offer up to the data analysis of the current trial.



For more information on Csengeri Law and the current DePuy hip recall trial, click here.



CSENGERI LAW



24445 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 200

Torrance, CA 90505

Telephone: (310) 862-2916

Fax: (310) 373-9040